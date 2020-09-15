Police: 17-year-old boy dies after shooting on Milwaukee's north side

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Monday, Sept.14 at approximately 7:20 p.m in the area of 57th and Villard.

Police say the victim, a 17-year-old boy from Milwaukee, was transported to a local hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.