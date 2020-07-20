Police: 1 dead, 5 wounded following separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating six separate shooting incidents that happened Sunday, July 19 and Monday, July 20. One person was killed and five others were injured as a result of the shootings.



The first shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. near 19th Street and Greenfield Avenue. Police said a 50-year-old man from Milwaukee sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He walked into a hospital for treatment. Police said the shooting appears to have been the result of an argument.



The second shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. The victim, a 44-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained serious injuries. He walked into a hospital for treatment and is in stable condition. The location of the shooting and the circumstances are under investigation.



The third shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. near 28th Street and Melvina Street. The victim, a 19-year-old man from Milwaukee, was fatally shot. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.



The fourth shooting happened around 2 a.m. near Juneau Avenue and Old World Third Street. The victim was in a vehicle when shots were fired by someone in another vehicle. The victim, a 29-year-old man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He walked into a hospital for treatment.



The fifth shooting happened around noon Monday near Hopkins Street and Lancaster Avenue. Police said a 44-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded in circumstances under investigation.



The sixth shooting happened just after 4 p.m. Monday near Sherman Boulevard and Capitol Drive. Police said an 18-year-old Milwaukee man walked into the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.



