Plows out as snow falls in Waukesha County

With a flurry of excitement, Josh Brunnquell’s boss at Schramm Landscaping bought his truck a new salter.

"I was more excited about this thing on Christmas," said Brunnquell Tuesday, Dec. 29. "I’ve waited a long time for a toy like this. Makes the job fun, playing around with your new gadgets."

He started shoveling as a teen. He’s now a farmer whose second job is plowing school and other parking lots.

"By the end of the night, the salters have to be empty," said Brunnquell. "What happens is the salt will turn into a block and then you’re pretty much stuck here with 300 pounds of frozen block."

As the snow is glistening, and you might be driving, take some tips from a former plow driver of 26 years.

"The best thing I can say is stay off the road unless you have to be out there," said Kurt Schoessow. "I think a lot of frantic people, a lot of overkill. I think people just have to relax."

Schoessow now sells and fixes snow plows.

"Sometimes it was very peaceful when no traffic was on," said Schoessow. "Those were the best times, when the snow stopped and you could see the wildlife, the deer running down the road, things like that."

"It’s just the thought of moving stuff around," said Brunnquell. "You’re the only one there. I enjoy, personally, working at night, so for me, it’s kind of always been a heart set that I like to plow snow."