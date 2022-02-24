Expand / Collapse search

Pleasant Prairie workplace accident, Kenosha man dies

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - A Kenosha man, 51, died at the scene of a workplace accident in Pleasant Prairie Thursday morning, Feb. 24.

According to police, first responders arrived at the industrial facility on 100th Street near 80th Avenue around 8:30 a.m. and found co-workers attempting to help their unresponsive co-worker.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

An investigation revealed the man came into contact with racking while operating a mobile lift and suffered fatal injuries.

OSHA is investigating. 

Fire in structure at Germantown wholesale florist

Firefighting crews from multiple communities have been dispatched to Karthauser & Sons Wholesale Florist in Germantown for a fire in a structure.

Wauwatosa driveway carjacking, boys arrested
article

Wauwatosa driveway carjacking, boys arrested

Two boys, ages 14 and 15, were arrested Thursday in connection with a Wauwatosa carjacking that happened in the driveway of a home on Feb. 3.

Congress term limits; Wisconsin 5th state to call for convention
article

Congress term limits; Wisconsin 5th state to call for convention

Wisconsin legislators approved calling a convention of the states Thursday to amend the U.S. Constitution with congressional term limits.