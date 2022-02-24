Pleasant Prairie workplace accident, Kenosha man dies

A Kenosha man, 51, died at the scene of a workplace accident in Pleasant Prairie Thursday morning, Feb. 24.

According to police, first responders arrived at the industrial facility on 100th Street near 80th Avenue around 8:30 a.m. and found co-workers attempting to help their unresponsive co-worker.

An investigation revealed the man came into contact with racking while operating a mobile lift and suffered fatal injuries.

OSHA is investigating.