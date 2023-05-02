Pleasant Prairie traffic stop; arrest after K-9 detects narcotics

article

Pleasant Prairie police conducting a traffic stop of a reckless vehicle on Tuesday, May 2 netted firearms, drugs, and an arrest.

Officials say Pleasant Prairie K-9 Chase was deployed when the vehicle was pulled over. The K-9 indicated the presence of narcotic odor in the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle yielded two firearms. The pistol was loaded and within arms reach of the driver.

Also in the vehicle were items consistent with the use of heroin, including a glass pipe (not pictured) that the driver had on him.

The driver was taken into custody for carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a narcotic drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.