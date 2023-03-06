Pleasant Prairie squad struck during traffic stop, 2nd squad damaged

article

A Pleasant Prairie police squad was rear-ended Saturday night, March 4 while on the scene of a traffic stop. The collision caused the squad to smash into the back of another squad car on scene.

It happened Green Bay Road. No one was seriously injured.

"This is another example of why the MOVE OVER or SLOW DOWN law is in effect in Wisconsin. The law requires drivers to shift lanes or slow down in order to provide a "safety zone" for police, fire, ambulance, tow truck or highway maintenance vehicles stopped with warning lights flashing," said the Pleasant Prairie Police Department on Facebook.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department for investigating the crash.