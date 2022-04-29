Pleasant Prairie police drug arrest after stopping stolen vehicle

article

A Pleasant Prairie police officer, assisted by an officer from the Kenosha Police Department, arrested an Illinois man on Thursday, April 28, during a traffic stop that netted a stolen vehicle and drugs.

Officials say the traffic stop happened around 2 p.m. on Thursday – near 104th Street and 28th Avenue. Once stopped, the officers noted the vehicle was reported stolen from Elk Grove, Illinois. A 32-year-old male from Mount Prospect, Illinois, was operating the vehicle and taken into custody.

Officers searched the vehicle and located a bag containing suspected cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

After being detained, the driver was transferred to the Kenosha County Jail, and held on felony drug charges that include Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl, Possession with Intent to Deliver THC as well as Operating a Vehicle without the Owner’s Consent.