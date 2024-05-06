Pleasant Prairie police chase of stolen SUV from Lake County, Illinois

Two Illinois men were arrested following a miles-long police chase in Kenosha County on Wednesday, April 29.

The Pleasant Prairie Police Department posted video from the pursuit on Facebook. Officials say on that Wednesday, an officer located a stolen SUV from Lake County traveling northbound on Green Bay Road. The officer attempted to follow the SUV while organizing additional units and the use of stop sticks. However, the suspect recognized he was being followed and tried to elude officers.

During the police chase, Pleasant Prairie police successfully deployed stop sticks to the suspect vehicle, twice. Both deployment of stop sticks were successful and the vehicle eventually lost a tire. A squad car was used to try and slow down the suspect vehicle but he continued to swerve and try to flee. The suspect vehicle made contact with the Pleasant Prairie squad car which caused it to lose control and crash into a tree. Two adult males from Illinois were taken into custody.

The driver had minor injuries and was taken to a hospital and medically cleared. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, fleeing and eluding, and second-degree reckless endangering safety.

The passenger was not hurt and was taken into custody for operating a motor vehicle without owners consent, which he already had an outstanding warrant for the exact same charge.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department assisted with this high-risk pursuit.