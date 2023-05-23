Pleasant Prairie: Lake Andrea Beer Garden set to open in June 2023

article

The Village of Pleasant Prairie announced on Tuesday, May 23 the approval of Site and Operational Plans for the Lake Andrea Beer Garden.

A news release says this project, undertaken in collaboration with Barrel Boys Hospitality, LLC, and Visit Pleasant Prairie, will be located at 10023 Park Drive within Prairie Springs Park on the shores of Lake Andrea.

In its inaugural year, the beer garden will feature a dynamic array of temporary facilities, including food trucks, storage containers, and restrooms. Guests can relax and unwind at picnic tables with umbrella coverage while the pavilion serves as an engaging stage for local talent to entertain guests within the 1.44-acre site. To accommodate larger gatherings during food truck events, farmers’ markets, and other special occasions, an additional 0.8-acre adjacent festival grounds will be utilized.

The Lake Andrea Beer Garden is scheduled to open in early June 2023, welcoming visitors on Thursdays and Fridays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A release says the beer garden plans to employ between six and ten part-time workers, adjusting based on daily usage and special event attendance.