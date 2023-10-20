Pleasant Prairie 'Haribo' water tower named competition finalist

The Pleasant Prairie "Haribo" water tower tank has been named one of finalists in the 2023 "Tank of the Year" competition.

The competition is sponsored by Tnemec Co., and Pleasant Prairie's tank will also appear in the company's annual water tank calendar alongside the other top finalists.

A news release said more than 320 water tanks were nominated with a record of over 46,000 online "People’s Choice" votes cast this year from across the U.S. and Canada. Each year, the Tank of the Year winner is selected by a panel of water tank enthusiasts based on criteria such as artistic value, the significance of the tank to the community and challenges encountered during the project.

This year’s winning Tank of the Year and People’s Choice award winner is in Bryan, Ohio – a tank displaying multiple 65-foot-tall Dum-Dums representing Spangler Candy Company’s most popular lollipop flavors.

Other water tanks among the top 12 finalists for 2023 are in Amarillo, Texas; Artesia, New Mexico; Dunedin, Florida; Florence, South Carolina; Hugo, Oklahoma; Lake Worth Beach, Florida; Lexington, South Carolina; Tell City, Indiana; Volga, South Dakota; and Clinton, Tennessee.