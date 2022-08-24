Plea to locate missing priest; Fr. Kluckman last seen July 21

article

It has been more than a month since anyone has seen 75-year-old Father Anthony Kluckman. Those investigating his disappearance are making a plea for new leads.

Kluckman was last seen by a security camera at approximately 1:30 a.m. on July 21. He appeared to be leaving his residence at Sacred Heart at Monastery Lake in Franklin.

A news release says Fr. Kluckman, a member of the Priests of the Sacred Heart (Dehonians) suffers from significant memory loss. A Silver Alert was issued for him soon after it was discovered that he was missing.

The Franklin Police Department, in collaboration with other investigative organizations, has done an in-depth search of not only Sacred Heart at Monastery Lake and its surrounding property, but the wider area as well. Trained dog teams, scuba divers, drones and sonar have been used.

Fr. Vien Nguyen, SCJ, provincial superior of the US Province of the Priests of the Sacred Heart, issued this statement on Aug. 24:

"Daily, we are asked for updates about Fr. Anthony. I wish there was something to share, some new discovery. It is hard to continue to live with the unknown.

"Yet we take genuine comfort in knowing that Fr. Anthony, and we, his religious brothers, as well as his family and friends, are in the thoughts and prayers of so many. It gives us strength. We are not alone in our pain, and no matter what Fr. Anthony’s situation is, he is not alone either. He is constantly with us in our hearts, in our prayers."

If you have any information that could be relevant in the search for Fr. Anthony, you are urged to please contact the Franklin Police Department at 414-425-2522.