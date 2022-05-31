Expand / Collapse search

Plant a pollinator garden; tips from an expert

MILWAUKEE - Give nature a helping hand by planting a pollinator garden this year. What is that? Melinda Myers joined the Real Milwaukee team on Tuesday, May 31 – with tips to make your garden blossom.

Adults can register for three live webinars hosted by Melinda Myers to learn more about how to invite and support pollinators into their gardens and landscaping practices. 