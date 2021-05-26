Planning a cookout for Memorial Day? The perfect salad side dish
Are you planning a cookout for Memorial Day? The Cooking Mom has the perfect salad side dish.
Layered BLT Salad
Ingredients:
1 (16 ounce) container sour cream
1 cup mayonnaise
1 packet dry Ranch Dip Mix
2 to 3 hearts of romaine lettuce roughly chopped
1 pound cooked and crumbled bacon, divided
3 cups sliced grape or cherry tomatoes
Half of a red onion, diced or sliced thin
3 cups croutons
Directions:
In a bowl whisk together first 3 ingredients until well blended. Layer in this order: lettuce, tomatoes, half of the onion, and half of the bacon in a 13- x 9-inch baking dish or large, pretty, clear glass bowl. Spread sour cream mixture evenly over salad. Sprinkle top with remaining bacon and onions. Cover carefully and chill salad at least 2 hours before serving. Serve with croutons.
