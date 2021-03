article

A single-engine Velocity airplane made a safe emergency landing at the Waukesha County Airport, an airport official told FOX6 News.

The plane reportedly experienced a landing gear malfunction and sought to make an emergency landing around 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 6.

The pilot was able to resolve the malfunction and land safely.

