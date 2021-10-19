Texas plane crash latest: Plane was headed to Boston; all onboard survive, 2 hospitalized

While everyone onboard a plane that crashed in Waller County, Texas is safe, the investigation into its cause remains underway.

It's a shock after flames from the decimated aircraft sent large, dark plumes of smoke into the air that could be seen for miles.

During a press conference Wednesday, officials with the National Transportation Safety Board said it was currently in the process of gathering evidence from the crash. Additionally, crew members and passengers have also been interviewed and are examining maintenance records for the plane.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane rolled through a fence and caught fire in a field while attempting to depart from Houston Executive Airport Tuesday shortly after 10 a.m.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APP FOR THE LATEST ALERTS

Officials tell FOX 26 that 21 people were onboard the plane, which went down near the intersection of Morton Road and FM 2855.

All occupants were able to make it off the plane, and only two were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Katy for minor injuries.

SkyFOX was over the scene and showed the crash near the Henriksen Jet Center airstrip as firefighters battled the flames.

Several first responder agencies assisted at the scene, including the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office HazMat unit, Waller County Office of Emergency Management, and Waller-Harris Emergency Service District 200.

SIGN UP FOR THE FOX 26 NEWSLETTER

The aircraft has been identified as a McDonnell Douglas MD-87, which has fixed wings and two engines. It is registered to 987 Investments, LLC.

The plane was on its way to Boston, where the Houston Astros were set to face the Red Sox in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series.

RELATED: Astros win ALCS Game 4, series tied 2-2

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating. The NTSB, as of Wednesday afternoon, was unable to give details or preliminary information on what they have found so far.

Meanwhile, Michael Graham, Boardmember for the NTSB asked the public for assistance with the investigation by coming forward with any photos and videos of the plane crash if they have it by emailing witness@ntsb.gov

Advertisement

"We are extremely thankful that there were no fatalities," Graham said. "When you look at the video of the aircraft on fire and on the ground and what's left of the plane, we're very thankful