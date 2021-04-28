'Pizza, Polka, Art in the Park' will take place May 11 in Waukesha

The City of Waukesha announces Pizza, Polka, Art in the Park will take place on Tuesday, May 11 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Amphitheater in Frame Park.

The event will showcase what school was like 125 years ago, feature 4K artwork, offer free pizza (while supplies last), and include live polka music. "We are looking forward to bringing people together, celebrating early childhood in the Waukesha community, and learning about what school was like when our City first began," said Mayor Shawn Reilly.

"The support of our community around early childhood programming is worth celebrating," said Dr. James Sebert, Superintendent of Schools.