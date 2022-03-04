Pizza oven 'explosion' in Wales, 1 injured

One person was injured after a pizza oven "explosion" in Wales on Friday, March 4.

According to Lake County Fire Rescue, the incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. at a strip mall near Wales Road and Cymric Court.

Initial information said the explosion caused debris to be thrown through the wall into a neighboring business. The explosion was reported to have come from a pizza oven as a result of natural gas build-up, officials said.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department was first to arrive, and found the injured person. The person was treated at the scene and then taken to the hospital.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Lake Country Fire Rescue personnel shut off gas to the entire building and evacuated everyone inside the strip mall. We Energies was called to assist and later restored service.

Officials said only minimal damage was found to the ceiling tiles. No smoke, fire or structural damage was noted upon arrival or after the investigation.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.