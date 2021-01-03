Menomonee Falls business helps neighbor, plus frontline workers

A Menomonee Falls elevator company bought nearly $2,000 worth of gift cards from Pizza Crafters to help the business during the coronavirus pandemic.

The kind gesture didn't stop there. The pizza restaurant is paying it forward, too.

"As it started to sink in, I was very humbled," said Tim Rohlfs, owner.

With an empty dining room for months, Pizza Crafters in Menomonee Falls, once a buffet, has struggled to stay afloat -- relying on carryout orders.

"Coming through and seeing a lot of empty tables, it’s kind of heartbreaking to see," David Danowski said.

MEI Total Elevator Solutions

Enter MEI Total Elevator Solutions -- serving up help that went outside the pizza box. The Menomonee Falls company purchased $1,800 worth of gift cards to help.

"It helps considerably. Cash flow is king," said Rohlfs.

Rohlfs shared slices of the gift cards with frontline workers, passing them out to first responders in Menomonee Falls.

"I know it’s difficult for me, too, and my staff to follow the protocols that we have to do every day to keep our customers safe, and I can’t imagine what it’s like for those guys," said Rohlfs.

"He retained some of those, and as frontline workers, other fire police personnel came through, he would surprise them by providing them with a gift card," Danowski said.

While it might sound...cheesy, Rohlfs said he's forever grateful to MEI Total Elevator Solutions, not only to receive the help but parlay it to the first responders serving the community.

"Completely humbled and forever grateful, and I even joked with David that if I ever needed an elevator here, which I only have one story, he’d be the first person I’d call," he said.