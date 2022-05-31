Pixar-themed mini golf course opens at Chicago's Navy Pier

A Pixar-themed pop-up miniature golf course is now open and accepting tee times at Chicago's Navy Pier.

Pixar Putt, located in Polk Brothers Park, was inspired by some of the studio's most beloved films, including Toy Story, Finding Nemo, Wall-E, The Incredibles and more.

Each of the open-air course's 18 interactive holes draws inspiration from a different movie.

The interactive, family-friendly course also offers "Pixar Putt After Dark", sessions exclusively for adults 18-and-older from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday to Saturday.

Golf clubs, balls and scorecards will be provided, and a typical round takes approximately two hours for a group of four to complete.

Tickets start at $31 for adults and $26 for children 12-and-under, and are only available for purchase on PixarPutt.com. Attendees must reserve a time slot on the website in advance.

The pop-up course will stay open through Aug. 21 and will operate during the hours of 12 p.m. - 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.