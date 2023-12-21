Pike Lake trail closures; DNR announces timber harvest

article

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday, Dec. 21 that portions of the Kettle Moraine State Forest - Pike Lake Unit will be temporarily closed for public safety during a timber harvest.

The harvest and closures would take place at any time that the ground freeze allows from now through March 2024.

Main sections of the trail system within the property will be closed to hiking and snowshoeing. The property will have signs posted at trail entrances once the ground freezes notifying visitors of the start of the trail closure. Signs will be removed when trail closures are no longer in place.

Sustainable timber harvesting is an important aspect of forest health, the DNR said. Periodic harvesting of trees is necessary to maintain forest health, wildlife habitat and recreational spaces. As part of a sustainable timber harvest, individual trees or groups of trees are removed to increase space and sunlight, encourage new growth and species diversity.

The DNR said this harvest will help maintain the high-quality forests of Pike Lake for the enjoyment of both current and future generations of parkgoers. The harvest will also focus on removing hazardous trees, specifically dead ash, in order to keep the trails safe.

Access to the Ice Age Trail, Green Trail, Orange Trail, Blue Trail, Brown Trail, Black Forest Nature Trail and Observation Tower will be limited or unavailable during the logging process. Hikers, leashed pets, skiers and snowshoers may use the designated non-groomed trails located within the multi-use area west of Powder Hill Road.

Groomed cross-country ski trails east of Powder Hill Road will remain accessible. Skiers should utilize the Nature Trail parking area. Groomed cross-country ski trails are limited to skiers only. No pets, hiking or snowshoeing are allowed on these trails.

The Pike Lake Segment of the Ice age Trail will be temporarily rerouted around the closed area between Powder Hill Road and Kettle Moraine Road. The reroute follows the bike path on the west and north side of the Nature Trail parking lot to make a continuous route through the property. Ice Age Trail users should follow posted trail signs for reroute.

During and following the timber harvest, forest visitors can expect to see changes to the appearance of the property due to harvest operations. Forest visitors may notice an increased presence of forest management equipment and vehicles on the property and should be extra careful on forest roads, intersections and trail crossings.

For additional information and updates on the closure, visit the Kettle Moraine State Forest - Pike Lake Unit webpage.