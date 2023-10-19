Pike Lake search: Recovery effort, missing 80-year-old boater

article

The Hartford Fire Department said dive teams are conducting a recovery mission Thursday, Oct. 19 after an 80-year-old boater went missing on Pike Lake.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a request to check the welfare of the boater around 9 p.m. Wednesday night. The caller reported that her 80-year-old husband never returned home after going out on the lake.

An officer from the Hartford Police Department located a pickup truck and empty boat trailer registered to the man at the boat launch parking lot at the Pike Lake State Park. At that time, officials began a search of the lake.

Conservation wardens with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources also responded with a patrol boat.

Approximately five minutes after arriving at the lake, deputies found the man's boat unoccupied. The boat was located on the east shore of the lake, north of the Pike Lake State Park beach. It did not appear to have been involved in a collision.

Search at Pike Lake

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team responded to the scene. A search of the lake and immediate vicinity was conducted via use of multiple patrol boats with sonar capabilities and an aerial drone. After several hours of searching, the man was not located, and search operations were suspended for the night.

The search resumed during daylight hours Thursday, but was declared a recovery operation around 2 p.m.