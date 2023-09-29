Expand / Collapse search

Pewaukee emergency alert; all clear given

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 7:58AM
PEWAUKEE - The Village of Pewaukee police on Friday morning, Sept. 29 sent out an emergency alert to residents -- asking them to avoid the area of College of Prospect as they attempted to locate a subject. 

Police say the incident has been resolved and the area of College and Prospect "is all clear." 

No additional details have been released. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.