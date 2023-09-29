Pewaukee emergency alert; all clear given

article

The Village of Pewaukee police on Friday morning, Sept. 29 sent out an emergency alert to residents -- asking them to avoid the area of College of Prospect as they attempted to locate a subject.

Police say the incident has been resolved and the area of College and Prospect "is all clear."

No additional details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.