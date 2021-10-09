Pewaukee historic church restoration, donations needed

A Pewaukee church is undergoing some major restoration efforts. It's going to take a lot of funding, and that's why the church is asking for help.

Members of Agape Community Church are working together to restore the historic building.

The building is more than 150 years old. After is sat empty for two winters with no heat, the lower level has to be gutted. The steeple has a hole, and everything has to be replaced.

"All the plumbing and all the paint failed," said Pastor Florin Docea. "I’m thinking okay lord, bring people together, because we need the finances to not only replace the HVAC but take care of that steeple."

The project is going to cost about $600,000. The restoration is happening in four phases, and everything that has been done so far has been thanks to donations.

"This is a grassroots effort to save something gorgeous," church member Marlene Kumitsch said.

Restoration at Agape Community Church in Pewaukee

The repairs might be costly, but it is hard to put a price on hope. The pastor called the money raised for the church "The New Hope Fund."

"They’re seeing the hope of something that is absolutely gorgeous that can be restored," said Docea.

Church members do hope to have some sort of occupancy by Easter of 2022, but that all depends on funding and the help they get over the next couple of months.

Donations to The New Hope Fund can be made online.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News