Pewaukee dispute; man accused of making threats to "air the place out"

article

The Brief Larry Lester was charged with disorderly conduct after interjecting in a family’s dispute at Point Burger Bar. The defendant allegedly swore at the family, and attempted to follow them outside. Staff blocked Lester from following the family, at which point he reportedly threatened to "air the place out" with a gun, the criminal complaint says.



A 46-year-old West Allis man is accused of misdemeanor disorderly conduct for an incident that unfolded at Point Burger Bar in Pewaukee. The accused is Larry Lester.

Report of "fight in progress"

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, Waukesha County sheriff's deputies responded on Saturday, Jan. 17 to Point Burger Bar in Pewaukee for a report of a fight in progress.

A deputy spoke with one victim who was there with another adult and multiple children. Their party was at a table that was close to the bar. At one point, one of the children began "talking back to their mom," the complaint says. The victim said Lester turned around, stared at them, and later "began swearing at them," the complaint says. At that point, the man and his group left out the front door. While getting the kids into the car, the victim told police "he could see staff getting into a scuffle with the defendant," the complaint says.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

A deputy also spoke with a staff member at Point Burger Bar, who indicated he was the one who called law enforcement. The staff member said when the first victims were leaving, he "did not allow the defendant to follow the guests out. (He said) that after the family left, the defendant stated, 'I'll air this place out,' and 'I'll go get my gun,'" the complaint says. The staff was then able to get the defendant outside, "at which point he got into a fight with the cook," the complaint says. The court filing says the "defendant continued to make threats about coming back with a gun and shooting people," the complaint says. Law enforcement arrived a short time later.

The restaurant manager allowed investigators to review camera footage inside the establishment. It appeared to back up the statements of the staffer who blocked the defendant from following the family outside.

Defendant's statement

What they're saying:

When a deputy spoke with the defendant, he said he "overheard another group of customers 'verbally abusing' their child. The defendant stated he interjected himself into their conversation," the complaint says. Lester said he "began to get loud because he could not 'sit back and watch" what was happening.

The defendant was placed under arrest. After first, he said he wanted to go to the hospital. Later, Lester said he "just wanted to go to jail and get this over with," the complaint says. On the way to the jail, he once again stated he wanted to get medical treatment.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

While at the hospital, the defendant "became agitated and uncooperative. The defendant had to be handcuffed to the bed while awaiting medical treatment," the complaint says.

Court appearance

What's next:

Lester made his initial appearance in Waukesha County court on Tuesday, Jan. 20. He was given a signature bond of $1,000. He is due back in court for a hearing on March 2.