The Brief Thomas Felser was sentenced to 60 years in prison and 40 years of extended supervision. The former school bus driver was convicted of sexually assaulting four Pewaukee children. Judge William Domina called Felser a "predator" who betrayed the public's trust.



The now former school bus driver convicted of sexually assaulting Pewaukee children will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Prison sentence

In court:

Waukesha County Judge William Domina sentenced 63-year-old Thomas Felser to 60 years in prison and 40 years in prison.

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Former bus driver a "predator"

What they're saying:

Family members and parents spoke to the court during sentencing on Friday. They described the emotional toll this case continues to have on not only the victims, but their parents and siblings.

Thomas Felser in court on July 24, 2026.

One parent said her daughter continues to have nightmares and is in therapy. There were tears from the parent of another child, and sisters, who had to rely on someone else to read their written statements. One mother spoke about how she held her trembling daughter in the middle of the night, in tears, having to reassure her daughter that she was safe.

Felser did not speak and showed no emotion. In delivering his sentence, Domina told Felser he betrayed the public’s trust. The judge’s voice trembled as he stated each of the victims’ names.

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"Your case has tested my patience and my capacities. I have little compassion for you as a human being – because you had little compassion for your victims in this case. In short, I see you as a predator," the judge said.

Felser's defense attorney declined to comment after the sentencing. Prosecutors said we may never know if there are more victims: investigators were only able to recover two months of school bus surveillance video.

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Sexual assault conviction

The backstory:

Prosecutors said Felser sexually assaulted four girls while he worked as a school bus driver. The victims were all between the ages of 4 and 6 years old. The crimes occurred in 2025.

At the conclusion of his trial in May, a jury found Felser guilty on eight of 11 counts.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Bret Lemoine and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.