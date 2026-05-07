Child sexual assault: Pewaukee school bus driver accused; jury deliberates

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The Brief A Waukesha County jury is now deciding the fate of former school bus driver Thomas Felser, who faces 11 felony charges for the alleged sexual assault of four young girls. While Felser denied the assaults on the stand, he claimed he was only checking if a student had wet her pants when his hand appeared under her clothing on video.



A Waukesha County jury has begun to deliberate the fate of Thomas Felser, a former Pewaukee school bus driver accused of sexually assaulting four girls between the ages of 4 and 6 on his bus in 2025.

Both the state and defense presented closing arguments on Thursday morning, May 7, before handing the case to the jury around 10:30 a.m.

Case recap

The backstory:

Felser's trial began on Monday morning, May 4. Prosecutors spent the week showing bus surveillance videos and recorded interviews with the girls. Police say Felser repeatedly touched some of the girls. Video shows Felser reaching out and putting his hand up one girl’s skirt.

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Felser testified Wednesday, May 6, and said he was checking to see if the girl wet her pants. His defense attorney argued this was all a misunderstanding – that Felser was a well-liked bus driver and a former teacher for more than three decades. The defense told the jury the kid’s statements were tainted – pointing to one girl’s recollection that Felser touched her wearing a glove.

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Felser’s attorney says there are no videos of him wearing a glove.

Dig deeper:

Felser faces 11 felony charges, including repeated sexual assault of a child and sexual misconduct by school staff or a volunteer. For charges of repeated sexual assault of a child, the state must prove at least three instances of sexual assault for each victim.

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Felser has pleaded not guilty and maintains his innocence.