Person shot outside DaBaby's North Carolina home, police say

A person was shot and wounded on a football field outside the North Carolina home of rapper DaBaby, authorities said Thursday. Another person who called 911 told police that the victim was an intruder, according to reports.

DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, was at the home at the time with at least one other person, Troutman Police Chief Josh Watson told The Associated Press . The chief would not clarify who was shot or who did the shooting, citing an ongoing investigation. He did say the injuries of the wounded person were not life-threatening.

According to audio of a 911 call provided to WSOC-TV, an unidentified person told police, "I shot him in his leg."

"OK. And why did you do that?" the dispatcher asked.

"He’s trespassing on my property," the man told the dispatcher, according to WSOC-TV . "I don’t know what he’s here for. What he’s here to take. What he’s here to do. He’s neutralized until you guys get here."

Troutman, located in Iredell County, is 35 miles north of Charlotte.

Kirk has a history with shooting incidents. In 2010, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon after a fatal shooting at a Walmart in Huntersville, North Carolina, just south of Troutman. He did not face charges in the shooting.

Police arrested the rapper last year after he took a loaded gun into an upscale store on Rodeo Drive.

Troutman police did not immediately respond to an after-hours request for comment.

