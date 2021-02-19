Person dead in Waukesha County fire, officials say

article

One person died in a fire on Friday morning, Feb. 18, the Town of Vernon Fire Department said.

Officials were called to the fire, which happened near Valleyview Road and Knoll Drive, around 10:45 p.m. While on the way, crews were informed the garage was fully engulfed and attached to a structure with the resident inside.

Crews did two searches for the resident upon arrival but didn't find anyone. After the fire was put out, the person was found deceased. Officials could not identify the person.

The cause of the fire is undetermined. The garage was destroyed, officials said, and the fire spread to and damaged the home.

The fire is being investigated by the Wisconsin Fire Marshall, the Division of Criminal Investigation and the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office.

