Peregrine falcon population grows, thriving in Wisconsin, Michigan

article

We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) announced on Monday, Dec. 28 they are celebrating a successful year in helping the state-listed endangered peregrine falcon population grow.

We Energies provides electrical service to areas of Wisconsin and Michigan's Upper Peninsula, and natural gas and steam energy to areas of Wisconsin.

According to the Peregrine Falcons nesting season report, 410 peregrine falcon chicks have been born, named, and banded at We Energies and WPS power plants in Wisconsin and Michigan in the past 28 years.

Greg Septon, peregrine falcon manager, stated that 20% of all peregrine falcons born in the wild in Wisconsin over the last two-and-a-half decades were born at We Energies or WPS facilities.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Bonus details about these chicks include:

Advertisement