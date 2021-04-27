Peregrine falcon chicks to be named after pandemic heroes: We Energies

We Energies wants to honor the COVID-19 pandemic heroes and helpers by naming this year's peregrine falcon chicks in their honor. But they need your help to do so!

From now through Tuesday, May 11, you can vote for your favorite heroes and helpers names. The choices are below:

Beaker — in honor of the scientists whose research and breakthroughs have helped keep us informed and safe.

Cargo — in honor of the U.S. Postal Service and delivery drivers who have made sure we received important letters and packages all year long.

Checkers — in honor of the grocery store checkers, baggers and stockers making sure we can safely feed our families.

Cheers — in honor of the toast we’ll give when we can clink our glasses together in restaurants and bars once more, and the chefs, waiters and bartenders who will make it possible.

Energizer — in honor of the utility workers who have kept the lights on and the energy flowing to our homes, hospitals and schools.

Fauci — in honor of all the doctors, nurses and healthcare workers who have been working tirelessly to take care of us when we needed it the most. Named after Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

Harvest — in honor of the farmers who are getting fresh produce, meat and dairy products to our tables.

Hugs — in honor of the parents, guardians and caregivers who are balancing more tasks than ever before and still manage to give the best hugs.

Keanu — in honor of all of the bus drivers who have gotten us to our destinations safely (much like Keanu Reeves’ character in the movie Speed).

Kizzmekia — in honor of everyone who is helping to provide vaccines. Named after Kizzmekia Corbett, an American viral immunologist at the Vaccine Research Center at NIAID.

Murrow — in honor of all of today’s reporters, editors and photojournalists making sure we’re well-informed. Named after famed journalist Edward R. Murrow.

Siren — in honor of the police officers, firefighters and EMTs who have kept us safe while responding to emergencies.

Sparkle — in honor of the cleaning crews called in to sanitize homes and workspaces and leave them sparkling clean.

Sprocket — in honor of the manufacturers who have made sure we’re stocked up on essentials.

Teach — in honor of the teachers who have had the difficult task of educating our kids both in the classroom and online.