People chooses New Berlin author, among 'Girls Changing the World'

Sharing cancer journeys through the eyes of a child... 'My Friend Linkin' started out as a friend supporting a friend but turned into a children's book. The 12-year-old New Berlin author is now getting national recognition.

It started as a simple act of friendship to help a friend battling cancer.

"She wanted to raise money so she had a fundraiser for him," said Dolores Greenawalt. "We came up with a couple of ideas and I said why don't you write a book about cancer?"

Eight at the time, Naudia Greenawalt quickly wrote down interview questions and spent the entire summer keeping her friend Linkin Eger company in the hospital.

"Then she’d come home and tell me what happened and I would type it out. And then low and behold we have a 36-page children’s book."

'My friend Linkin' was just the start. Five years later it's grown into a non-profit organization.

Linkin, now 11, and Naudia, 12, -- have written other books about other kids fighting the same fight.

For her impact, Naudia was chosen as one of People Magazine's 2021 'Girls Changing the World.'

"We were all were 100% taken aback, I still am," said Dolores.

"It is, it’s mindblowing," said Naudia.

Introducing people to new friends...

"Here’s some real kids who are going through this, let me try to help explain this to you. The voice and the message is from a kid’s perspective," said Kelly Egar.

"My favorite story Mackenzie told me was when she woke up after she went through surgery Mackenzie looked over at her dad and said, ‘Go, Brewers.’ Her dad is a Cubs fan," said Linkin.

Changing the world one book at a time.

"And by the time you’re done reading the book you really feel like they’re also a friend because you’ve seen such a personal side to their story so what else could they be called but friend," said Dolores.

The two young authors are working on their next book 'My friend Itzel' sharing the journey of Itzel and how her cancer relapsed.

Learn more information about the books, the non-profit, and to nominate someone for a book.