Pennsylvania police department offering bag of Doritos to 'check your product' on 4/20

In honor of 4/20, a holiday celebrating cannabis, a police department in Pennsylvania is offering a free bag of Doritos to anyone that wants to have their "product" checked out by officers.

The New Cumberland Borough Police Department wrote on its website that they are willing to check any "product" for free that residents want to bring to the station.

"For your troubles you will get a regular size bag of Doritos," said the department.

Police added that anyone willing to turn in their "dealer" will receive a family size bag of Doritos.

"With that being said, if you need help with substance abuse issues, please contact Cumberland-Perry Drug & Alcohol Commission cumberrydanda@cumberlandcountypa.gov for assistance," said the department.



