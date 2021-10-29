Expand / Collapse search

Penguins puzzled over pumpkin bubbles at Milwaukee County Zoo

Wild Nature
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Penguins experienced some bubble trouble at the Milwaukee County Zoo in Wisconsin on Wednesday, Oct. 27, as zoo staff introduced Halloween-themed items to enclosures.

Footage released by the zoo shows penguins looking perplexed as they inspect bubbles that appear to shoot from a giant pumpkin.

"What is this big orange thing with bubbles coming from it?" joked zoo staff on the Twitter post, guessing the thoughts going through the penguins’ minds.

