Penguins puzzled over pumpkin bubbles at Milwaukee County Zoo

Penguins experienced some bubble trouble at the Milwaukee County Zoo in Wisconsin on Wednesday, Oct. 27, as zoo staff introduced Halloween-themed items to enclosures.

Footage released by the zoo shows penguins looking perplexed as they inspect bubbles that appear to shoot from a giant pumpkin.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"What is this big orange thing with bubbles coming from it?" joked zoo staff on the Twitter post, guessing the thoughts going through the penguins’ minds.