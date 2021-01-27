Pediatrician killed by other doctor remembered by family, patients

article

Dr. Katherine Dodson is being remembered as a woman who radiated light, love, and joy. The community is in mourning after learning the pediatrician was killed in a hostage situation that lasted more than six hours.

"As a dedicated mom, wife, daughter, friend, and pediatrician, she radiated light, love, and joy in everything she did and with everyone she touched," her family said, in part, in a statement. "Our only comfort is knowing she is now with Jesus and all the heavenly saints who are undoubtedly already looking forward to her first costume party."

"Dr. Dodson was a light. An absolute shining light. She walked into the exam room with a broad but sympathetic smile on her face every time you were there (which for us was quite often, especially during our younger daughter's first year)," Karen Vladeck shared on Twitter.

A makeshift memorial has been made in front of Children’s Medical Group in Central Austin, where Dr. Dodson worked, and where she had been killed. People have been coming throughout the day to place flowers and pay their respects to Dr. Dodson.

Dr. Dodson, 43, was killed after she was reportedly taken hostage at her place of work by Dr. Bharat Narumanchi. Dr. Narumanchi shot himself after shooting Dr. Dodson, according to police.

Dr. Narumanchi, a pediatrician who was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer, had been to Dr. Dodson's office a week ago and applied for a volunteer position. Other than the previously mentioned visit to this office there did not appear to be any relation or other contact between Dr. Dodson and Dr. Narumanchi.

Hostage negotiators attempted to make contact with Dr. Narumanchi to no avail, according to police. After several attempts, it was decided to make entry into the building.

Austin Police SWAT officers entered the doctor's office and found both Dr. Dodson and Dr. Narumanchi dead inside the building from apparent gunshot wounds.

Statement from the family of Dr. Lindley Dodson:

"We are beyond devastated at the tragic, sudden, and senseless loss of our beloved Lindley. As a dedicated mom, wife, daughter, friend, and pediatrician, she radiated light, love, and joy in everything she did and with everyone she touched. She developed an immediate rapport with her patients and had the unique ability to make you feel like the only person in the room. She brightened our lives and lifted us up with her laughter, which was like magic. We are all better because of her. Our only comfort is knowing she is now with Jesus and all the heavenly saints who are undoubtedly already looking forward to her first costume party. We are so grateful for the outpouring of love and concern but due to the ongoing nature of this investigation and our request for privacy during this awful time, we will have no further comment."

Statement from Dell Children's Medical Center:

Yesterday evening we received the tragic news that one of our former Dell Children's hospitalists, Dr. Lindley Dodson, was killed last night. We are shocked and saddened by this news, and our thoughts and prayers are with Dr. Dodson’s family, friends and colleagues. Dr. Dodson worked for Dell Children's for over 10 years and remained on Medical Staff at Dell Children's when she left for private practice in 2017. Dr. Dodson was a hard-working and compassionate provider who will be greatly missed.