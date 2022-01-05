Expand / Collapse search

Pediatric COVID trends report, Children's Wisconsin experts weigh in

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Pediatric COVID-19 trends report from Children's Wisconsin

hildren’s Wisconsin provides hospital census information to help our community better understand how respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, are impacting kids.

MILWAUKEE - Doctors with Children’s Wisconsin provided hospital census information on Wednesday, Jan. 5 to help our community better understand how respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, are impacting kids.

Children's Wisconsin has the largest pediatric intensive care unit in the state. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This is a developing story.

Milwaukee County COVID activity at record levels, official says
article

Milwaukee County COVID activity at record levels, official says

Milwaukee County officials, including Chief Health Policy Advisor Dr. Ben Weston, discussed the latest updates related to COVID-19.

Nurse concerned over COVID staffing: 'How can we take care of our patients?'
article

Nurse concerned over COVID staffing: 'How can we take care of our patients?'

A nurse who works for Ascension is sounding alarms – concerned about staffing levels system-wide because of a surge of COVID infections.

Racine in-person learning despite COVID concerns
article

Racine in-person learning despite COVID concerns

The Racine Unified School District will move forward with in-person learning starting Wednesday despite concerns regarding further spread of COVID-19.