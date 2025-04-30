Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian struck by vehicle, seriously injured in Milwaukee

By
Published  April 30, 2025 5:35am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Milwaukee on Tuesday, April 29. 
    • It happened on Lovers Lane Road just south of Silver Spring Drive at around 8:45 p.m. 
    • The driver of the vehicle, a 29-year-old, remained on scene and was arrested. 

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Lovers Lane Road just south of Silver Spring Drive on Tuesday night, April 29. 

What we know:

Police say a vehicle was traveling southbound on N. Lovers Lane Road and collided into a 22- year-old pedestrian who was crossing the street around 8:45 p.m. 

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The driver of the vehicle, a 29-year-old, remained on scene and was arrested. This investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crimes Stoppers at 414-224-(Tips) or P3 tips. 

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyMilwaukeeNews