Pedestrian struck by vehicle, seriously injured in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Lovers Lane Road just south of Silver Spring Drive on Tuesday night, April 29.
What we know:
Police say a vehicle was traveling southbound on N. Lovers Lane Road and collided into a 22- year-old pedestrian who was crossing the street around 8:45 p.m.
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
The driver of the vehicle, a 29-year-old, remained on scene and was arrested. This investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crimes Stoppers at 414-224-(Tips) or P3 tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.