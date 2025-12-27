Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed in Milwaukee; driver arrested
MILWAUKEE - One person was killed in Milwaukee on Friday, Dec. 26, after they were struck by a vehicle, and the driver was suspected of driving impaired and arrested.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 5:30 p.m., a person was crossing the roadway near Fond du Lac and Townsend when they were struck by a vehicle that was heading eastbound.
The person, a 48-year-old, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died from those injuries.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
It is suspected that the driver of the vehicle was impaired.
Police say a suspect was taken into custody in connection with the accident, and charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office for review.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.