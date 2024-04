article

A 51-year-old person was struck by a vehicle after failing to yield to traffic at Sherman and Fond du Lac on Monday evening, April 22.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. Monday.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.