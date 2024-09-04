Pedestrian struck by Metra train in Kenosha; service temporarily impacted
KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha Police Department is investigating an incident involving a southbound Metra train and a pedestrian on Wednesday, Sept. 4.
Officials say the incident happened around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday along the Union Pacific North Line.
Metra train services will be temporarily impacted as investigators try to determine how the incident occurred.
At the time of the incident, the train was carrying about 20 passengers.
There are no reports of any passengers claiming injury.