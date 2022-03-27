Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian on I-94 hit, killed in Kenosha County

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Kenosha County
FOX6 News Milwaukee

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating an incident where a vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian on I-94 in Kenosha County. 

It happened on southbound I-94 near Highway KR in the Village of Somers around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Wisconsin State Patrol’s Technical Reconstruction Unit is on scene and no further information is available at this time. 

This is a developing story.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Milwaukee hit-and-run, bicyclist killed; neighbor describes incidents
article

Milwaukee hit-and-run, bicyclist killed; neighbor describes incidents

Milwaukee police continue to look for the driver who hit and killed a bicyclist. People who live nearby said the crash, unfortunately, is not a surprise.