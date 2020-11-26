Pedestrian injured after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at approximately 11:48 a.m. near Cesar E. Chavez Drive and National Avenue.

Police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. The pedestrian, a 33-year-old man, sustained non-life threatening injuries.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police continue to seek the striking vehicle and driver that fled the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7272 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.