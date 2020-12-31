Pedestrian injured after being struck by 2 vehicles in Caledonia

A 54-year-old Caledonia man was flown by Flight For Life to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee County Wednesday night, Dec. 30 after being struck by two vehicles while walking. It happened near Six Mile Road and Beechnut Drive in the Village of Caledonia.

Caledonia officers were called to the scene around 6:30 p.m. for reports of a multiple-vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, officers located a subject lying in the roadway, and one of the drivers involved in the incident was tending to the injured victim. Officers took over life-saving measures until relieved by Caledonia Rescue.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Ascension All Saints Emergency Room and later flown by Flight For Life Air Ambulance to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee County due to the extent of his injuries.

According to Caledonia police, the initial investigation and witness statements indicate a 54-year-old man from Caledonia was walking westbound on the northside of Six Mile Road and crossed southbound into the path of a westbound vehicle. The driver, a 29-year-old man from Franklin, swerved to avoid striking the pedestrian but was unable to do so.

This vehicle then left the roadway, where it struck a tree in the front yard of a residence and the pedestrian remained injured in traffic.

As the pedestrian was injured in the roadway, he was struck again by another vehicle. That vehicle was driven by a 51-year-old man from Franklin.

Advertisement

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

All involved parties remained on scene and were cooperative with law enforcement and other emergency personnel.

Alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor for either driver.

The Caledonia Police Department requested the assistance of the Wisconsin State Patrol’s Technical Reconstruction Unit, and the accident remains under investigation at this time.