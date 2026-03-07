Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Milwaukee; driver arrested

article

The Brief One person died after they were struck by a vehicle near 48th and Burleigh late Friday night. The victim, a 73-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver stayed on scene and was arrested.



A person has died after they were struck by a vehicle in Milwaukee late Friday night, March 6.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 11:17 p.m., a pedestrian was crossing W Burleigh Street near N 48th Street when they were struck by a vehicle that was heading west on Burleigh.

The person who was struck, a 73-year-old, died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, a 44-year-old man, stayed on scene and was arrested in connection with the incident.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.