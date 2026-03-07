Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Milwaukee; driver arrested
MILWAUKEE - A person has died after they were struck by a vehicle in Milwaukee late Friday night, March 6.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 11:17 p.m., a pedestrian was crossing W Burleigh Street near N 48th Street when they were struck by a vehicle that was heading west on Burleigh.
The person who was struck, a 73-year-old, died at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle, a 44-year-old man, stayed on scene and was arrested in connection with the incident.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.