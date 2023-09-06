Pedestrian dies; struck by motorist at 6th and Lapham in Milwaukee

article

Police say an 80-year-old woman who was struck by a motorist at 6th and Lapham in Milwaukee has died from her injuries.

Officials say the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1. The woman was struck while walking in the crosswalk. She was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Milwaukee police say the 80-year-old died from her injuries on Tuesday, Sept. 5.