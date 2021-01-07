Pedestrian dead after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian that happened on Wednesday, Jan. 6 near 20th and Burleigh. It happened around 8:24 p.m.

Police say a 67-year-old man from Milwaukee was struck in the roadway and died after being transported to a local hospital.

Milwaukee police are continuing to seek the driver responsible for this crash.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.