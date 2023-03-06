Patti LaBelle at Milwaukee's Riverside; entertainer returns May 20

article

Patti LaBelle returns to the Riverside Theater in Milwaukee on Saturday, May 20 for a rescheduled performance from her original show on Dec. 10, 2022.

Theater officials say all previously issued tickets and parking passes will be honored at the Riverside Theater on the new date and do not need to be exchanged.

Tickets are on sale now at the Riverside box office at 116 W. Wisconsin Avenue in Milwaukee.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

You can also order them online.