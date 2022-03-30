Patricia Swayka no contest plea; accused of defrauding Milwaukee

article

A former Milwaukee police officer accused of defrauding the city pleaded no contest on Wednesday, March 30.

Prosecutors say 32-year-old Patricia Swayka was taking advantage of a tuition reimbursement program through the city. She allegedly applied for tuition reimbursement – even though she already had tuition benefits through the VA, officials say.

A spokesperson for the Milwaukee Police Department said Swayka resigned from the department last week.

This is a developing story.