Patricia Swayka no contest plea; accused of defrauding Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - A former Milwaukee police officer accused of defrauding the city pleaded no contest on Wednesday, March 30.
Prosecutors say 32-year-old Patricia Swayka was taking advantage of a tuition reimbursement program through the city. She allegedly applied for tuition reimbursement – even though she already had tuition benefits through the VA, officials say.
A spokesperson for the Milwaukee Police Department said Swayka resigned from the department last week.
This is a developing story.
