Expand / Collapse search

Patricia Swayka no contest plea; accused of defrauding Milwaukee

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Patricia Swayka

MILWAUKEE - A former Milwaukee police officer accused of defrauding the city pleaded no contest on Wednesday, March 30.

Prosecutors say 32-year-old Patricia Swayka was taking advantage of a tuition reimbursement program through the city. She allegedly applied for tuition reimbursement – even though she already had tuition benefits through the VA, officials say.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A spokesperson for the Milwaukee Police Department said Swayka resigned from the department last week.

This is a developing story.

Average temperatures back in forecast, 2nd week of April
article

Average temperatures back in forecast, 2nd week of April

Colder air slowly moves out of the Great Lakes in the next week leading to seasonable conditions heading into the second week of April

Katanji Brown Jackson public support strong, Marquette Law poll says
article

Katanji Brown Jackson public support strong, Marquette Law poll says

A new Marquette Law School Poll national survey released on Wednesday, March 30, says 66% of adults say if they were senators, they would support the nomination of Katanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, while 34% would oppose her nomination.

Milwaukee's MobCraft Beer coming to Minnesota cities in April
article

Milwaukee's MobCraft Beer coming to Minnesota cities in April

MobCraft Beer announced on Wednesday, March 30 that it is partnering with Mega Beer LLC to bring the brewery's beer portfolio to Minnesota cities.