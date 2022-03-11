Partial wall collapse near Marquette, no injuries: MFD

article

The Milwaukee Fire Department was called to an apartment building near the Marquette University campus after a section of exterior wall collapsed Friday, March 11.

It happened near 19th and Kilbourn. The area was cordoned off to clear debris, and the building was searched and cleared.

No immediate danger was found. No injuries were reported for any residents or firefighters.

The Department of Neighborhood Services was called to inspect for any further damage, and will decide what happens next – such as possible repairs.

Milwaukee and Marquette police also responded to the scene.

