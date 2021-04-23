Parks Department begins replacing trees in Humboldt Park

article

Milwaukee County Parks forestry crews have been busy planting trees in the 73-acre park, much to the delight of Bay View residents and park visitors.

According to a press release, beginning in early April, crews began planting River birch, Elm, Maple, Ironwood, Basswood, Chestnut, and London Planetrees around the lagoon in the center of the park, near the Lilypond near E. Oklahoma Avenue, and on the hillside along S. Logan Avenue.

"We were expecting a dozen trees would be planted this spring, but the county upped that to 22," said Mike Bubolz, president of Humboldt Park Friends (HPF), a nonprofit volunteer group working to improve the park. "There will be another 20 to 25 hardwoods planted this autumn, with more scheduled for next year."

In the past five years, nearly 200 mature trees were removed from the popular park because of disease, infestation, or weather damage. Beginning in the summer of 2019, HPF launched its 100 for Humboldt campaign to fund tree replacements. The group is close to meeting its fundraising goal to plant 100 hardwood trees.

"The County Parks Department appreciates the outpouring of support the Bay View community is showing for Humboldt Park," said Bubolz. "Families, friends, and neighbors seized the opportunity to remember their loved ones by purchasing a tree or contributing part of the cost for trees. Our park truly is a living legacy of our community."

Advertisement

According to Bubolz, nearly 3,000 trees have been removed from Milwaukee County Parks within in the last ten years because of infection, infestation, and weather conditions. Healthy trees mean:

100 trees remove 53 tons of carbon dioxide and 430 pounds of other air pollutants per year.

100 mature trees absorb about 139,000 gallons of rainwater per year.

Evergreens that block winter winds can save 3 percent on heating.

Each large front yard tree adds to a home’s sale price.

Tree-filled neighborhoods lower levels of domestic violence and are safer and more sociable.

Consumers shop more frequently and longer in tree-lined commercial areas and are willing to spend more.

A full list of tree donors can be found at https://www.humboldtparkmilwaukee.org/100-for-humboldt-2. Donations for a full, half, quarter, eighth or other portion of a tree can be made on the HPF website.