Parent trips Racine youth football player after rushing field

The Brief A parent rushed the field and tripped a nine-year-old player during a youth football game in Mount Pleasant on Saturday. The man who tripped the kid was a parent of a player on the opposing team. Mount Pleasant police found the tripper after he left the field and gave him a citation for disorderly conduct.



Parents at kids' sporting events can always be a little crazy – yelling, arguing – but one parent at a youth football game in Mount Pleasant Saturday took it to a whole new level. He rushed the field during a play and tripped a 9-year-old kid.

Tripping incident

What we know:

It happened during a game at Case High School between U-10 youth teams: the Case Eagles and Milwaukee Colts.

Mount Pleasant police said this person was the father of a kid on the opposing team.

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"I have seen adults fight, I have seen fights at youth events, I have seen stuff happen, but I have never in my life seen a grown man come on the field," the coach of the kid who was tripped, Channing Schultz said. "He was so committed and determined to hurt – he wanted to hurt him. He had nothing but intent."

Schultz was away at a family wedding in Puerto Rico during the game, but he immediately received a flood of calls immediately after the incident. When he heard that the kid got up soon after he was tripped, Schultz said it made sense for the kid's character.

What they're saying:

"He’s a tough kid, he is doing fine," Schultz said. "All my kids are special, but he’s one of my kids that has a natural God-given ability, and it didn’t surprise me that he got up and was ready to play again. He is a very soft-spoken kid, you wouldn’t know if he was happy or sad, but he is the hardest worker extremely talented."

Schultz said the Milwaukee team has banned the parent and that he wants more accountability for this parent's actions to keep his players safe. They play the Colts again in two weeks.

Mount Pleasant police found the tripper after he left the field and gave him a citation for disorderly conduct. They said he was cooperative and admitted he was in the wrong.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Ben Hanson and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.